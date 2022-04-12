Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday April 12th, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Osinbajo finally declares to run for 2023 presidential election (Video)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday formally declared his intention to succeed his boss, President Muhammaadu Buhari in the 2023 presidential election. Read More

2. ‘I have no son old enough to declare’, Tinubu reacts to #OsinbajoDeclares

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has expressed indifference over the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for President. Read More

3. Gov Fintiri declares second term bid in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has declared his intention to seek re-election in the state. Read More

4. ‘Zone presidency to the South or forget about our support in 2023,’ Southern, Middle Belt leaders tell PDP

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), on Monday described as unfair and unacceptable the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the purported plan to throw its presidential contest open for all aspirants. Read More

5. Appeal Court stops Malami, others from executing order on Electoral Act

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday restrained the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister, Abubakar Malami, from executing the lower court’s order on the contentious section of the Electoral Act. Read More

6. NAHCO, UACN among top stocks as Nigeria’s capital market rebounds with N127.5bn gain for shareholders

The Nigerian stock exchange opened the week’s trading on a positive note with equity capitalization rising by 0.50 percent on Monday. Read More

7. Italy donates 3million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria

The Italian government on Monday donated three million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria. Read More

8. Nigeria govt to meet ASUU on strike

The Federal Government will later on Monday meet the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in a bid to end the ongoing strike by the union. Read More

9. EFCC arraigns fake General who claimed Buhari nominated him as army chief

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a fake Army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja. Read More

10. UCL: Tuchel optimistic as Chelsea aim to overturn two-goal deficit at Madrid

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel is optimistic that his side can do the impossible ahead of their second leg clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League. Read More

