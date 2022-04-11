Nigeria govt to meet ASUU on strike

The Federal Government will later on Monday meet the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in a bid to end the ongoing strike by the union.

The Director of Press and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Patience Onuobia, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the Minister, Chris Ngige, would lead the federal government’s delegation to the meeting.

The statement read: “Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, will meet with the Academic Staff Union of Universities today at 5:00 p.m.”

The union embarked on a 30-day warning strike over the federal government’s failure to honour the previous agreements signed both parties on February 14.

ASUU later extended the strike by another two months after efforts to resolve the matter amicably ended in a deadlock.

The union is demanding among others the release of university revitalization money, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as alternative to the Integrated Personnel and Payment Information System (IPPIS) preferred by the government for the payment of its members’ salaries and allowances.

