Ganduje appoints new Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has approved the appointment of Malam Usman Muhammad as the state’s new Head of Service.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Abba Anwar, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Kano.

Anwar said the governor also approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.

He said Muhammad was a permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information before his appointment.

The statement read: “The new permanent secretaries include Muhammad Shehu, who until his appointment was Director of Research and Statistics with the state Roads Maintenance Agency (KARMA).

