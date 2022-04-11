EFCC arraigns fake General who claimed Buhari nominated him as army chief

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a fake Army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja.

The EFCC arraigned the defendant on a 13-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence, forgery of documents and possession of documents containing false pretence.

The commission accused Abiodun of defrauding his victims of N266.5 million.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the offence contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act 2006; Section 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act No 14 of 2006, respectively.

The statement read: “The defendant, who posed as a General in the Nigerian Army allegedly, made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, had short-listed him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff and that he needed a short grant to “press and process the appointment.

“Abiodun, who was arrested at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

“In the said letter, he claimed that he needed to pay a certain amount of money into the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria, as part of the requirements for the appointment as COAS.

“Abiodun is also alleged to have, in May 2020, forged a Nigeria Army Identity Card with serial number 387140, claiming the same to have been issued to him from the Nigerian Army, and another forged Letter of Recommendation purportedly signed by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo recommending one Adebayo Rasaq Adebola, with recruitment No 77RRI/OG/556/0032555 and Adeogun Emmanuel Adesola with recruitment No 77RRI/OG/352/0123751 for employment into the Nigeria Army.”

