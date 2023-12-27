Suspected bandits kill 12, abduct 3 women in Sokoto village

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday killed 12 persons in Kurya village, Rabbah local government area of Sokoto State.

Residents of the community told journalists on Wednesday the terrorists who were armed with sophisticated weapons also went away with three women and livestock from the community.

However, some of the terrorists were killed by men of Operation Hadarin Daji who responded to distress calls from the villagers and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

READ ALSO: Suspected bandits kill eight in Katsina

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the attack.

He, however, promised to brief journalists when the details of the incident are available.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now