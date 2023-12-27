Again, Zamfara shuts down 11 cattle markets over activities of bandits

Zamfara State government has ordered the indefinite closure of 11 cattle markets over the activities of bandits in the state.

This is the second time in three months the government would shut down cattle markets over banditry in the North-West state.

The government on September 3 ordered the immediate closure of eight cattle markets in five local government areas of the state over the same reason.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Munnir Haidara, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Gusau, said the decision followed security reports on the use of the market by bandits to sell off their rustled cows.

He listed the affected facilities as Tsafe and Bilbis markets in Tsafe local government, Jangebe market in Talata-Mafara LGA and Wuya market in Anka LGA.

Others are Magamin Diddi market (Maradun), Galadi market Shinkafi), Mada market (Gusau), Sabon Birnin Danali (Birnin Magaji), Sabon Birnin Dan Al (Kokiya), and Chigama and Nasarawar Godel markets (Birnin Magaji).

The commissioner said the state government has directed the security agencies to ensure compliance with the order.

Hadara said: “The state government finds it absolutely necessary to close down these markets due to security reports that the bandits are conniving with some unscrupulous elements to sell off their rustled cows in those markets.

“The security personnel have since been directed to arrest any person found in these affected markets.”

