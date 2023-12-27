News
Again, Zamfara shuts down 11 cattle markets over activities of bandits
Zamfara State government has ordered the indefinite closure of 11 cattle markets over the activities of bandits in the state.
This is the second time in three months the government would shut down cattle markets over banditry in the North-West state.
The government on September 3 ordered the immediate closure of eight cattle markets in five local government areas of the state over the same reason.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Munnir Haidara, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Gusau, said the decision followed security reports on the use of the market by bandits to sell off their rustled cows.
READ ALSO: Three dead, 11 injured in Zamfara mining pit collapse
He listed the affected facilities as Tsafe and Bilbis markets in Tsafe local government, Jangebe market in Talata-Mafara LGA and Wuya market in Anka LGA.
Others are Magamin Diddi market (Maradun), Galadi market Shinkafi), Mada market (Gusau), Sabon Birnin Danali (Birnin Magaji), Sabon Birnin Dan Al (Kokiya), and Chigama and Nasarawar Godel markets (Birnin Magaji).
The commissioner said the state government has directed the security agencies to ensure compliance with the order.
Hadara said: “The state government finds it absolutely necessary to close down these markets due to security reports that the bandits are conniving with some unscrupulous elements to sell off their rustled cows in those markets.
“The security personnel have since been directed to arrest any person found in these affected markets.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...