Gov Bago signs Niger 2024 budget of N613m

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2024 appropriation bill of N613 billion.

The governor presented the budget to the State House of Assembly on December 19.

In his address at the event, the governor reaffirmed his belief in the independence of the legislature and warned members of the state executive council against disregard for the lawmakers.

Bago said: “For the government to do well, somebody must criticize and scrutinize the activities of the government. We should leave our books open in the spirit of accountability.”

He also charged the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to live up to expectations in the discharge of their responsibilities in the coming year.

