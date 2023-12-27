News
Aiyedatiwa makes first appointments as Ondo governor
The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has appointed five personal aides a few hours after he took the oath of office.
He took over as the new governor of the state on Wednesday evening following the death of Rotimi Akeredolu in a German hospital in the early hours of the day.
In a statement by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Omojuwa Olusegun, the governor appointed Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan as his Chief Press Secretary and Sunday Abire as Special Assistant on New Media.
READ ALSO: Lucky Aiyedatiwa sworn in as new Ondo governor
Adeniyan will replace Mr. Richard Olatunde who resigned from the position following Akeredolu’s death a few hours ago.
Aiyedatiwa equally appointed Smart Omodunbi as Special Assistant on Political Matters and Monturayo Oyedele, as Special Assistant on Photography.
Temitayo Iperepolu will serve as Special Assistant on Domestic and Government House.
“The appointments take immediate effect,” the statement added.
