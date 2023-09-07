Tribunal upholds Adeola’s election in Ogun West

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, upheld the victory of the senator representing Ogun West District, Solomon Adeola, in the February 25 election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the district, Dada Adeleke, challenged Adeola’s victory in the election over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adeola, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, is the chairman of the senate committee on appropriation.

READ ALSO: Senator Solomon Adeola’s aide shot dead in Lagos

In its ruling on Thursday, the three-man panel led by Justice Kabir Gabo dismissed the PDP candidate’s petition for lack of merit.

The tribunal held that the two witnesses called by the petitioner failed to give valid evidence to substantiate the allegations of electoral fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act during the exercise.

It also awarded N500,000 against Adeleke in favour of Adeola.

