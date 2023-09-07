News
Tribunal upholds Adeola’s election in Ogun West
The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, upheld the victory of the senator representing Ogun West District, Solomon Adeola, in the February 25 election.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the district, Dada Adeleke, challenged Adeola’s victory in the election over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Adeola, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, is the chairman of the senate committee on appropriation.
READ ALSO: Senator Solomon Adeola’s aide shot dead in Lagos
In its ruling on Thursday, the three-man panel led by Justice Kabir Gabo dismissed the PDP candidate’s petition for lack of merit.
The tribunal held that the two witnesses called by the petitioner failed to give valid evidence to substantiate the allegations of electoral fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act during the exercise.
It also awarded N500,000 against Adeleke in favour of Adeola.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...