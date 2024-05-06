Niger forces arrest notorious Nigerian bandit leader, Kachallah Mai Daji

A notorious Nigerian bandit leader, Kachallah Mai Daji has been arrested by Nigerien security forces while attempting to rustle cattle in the neighbouring country.

Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, who disclosed the arrest of the bandit kingpin in a post on his X handle on Monday, said Mai Daji was arrested at the border town of Illela on Sunday.

Makama wrote:

“The Niger Armed Forces(FAN) have succeeded in apprehending a Nigerian notorious bandit kingpin, KACHALLAH MAI DAJI, at Illela near the border between Nigeria to Niger.

READ ALSO:Suspected bandits kill 24 in Katsina communities

“KACHALLAH MAI DAJI has killed dozens of people, burnt down villages, kidnapped hundreds and impose levies on villages for almost ten years.

“He was known for terrorizing the people around the North East of Illela like, Tozai, Sabon Garin Darna, Darna Tsolawo, Tudun Gudali, Basanta, Ɗan Kadu, Takalmawa, Gidan Hamma, Ambarura, Gidan Bulutu and many other surrounding villages.

“He was apprehended by Nigerien forces when he tried to rustle livestock through the country border.”

Zagazola – Niger forces apprehended Nigeria’s top bandit kingpin KACHALLAH MAI DAJI@DefenceInfoNG@HQNigerianArmy https://t.co/KpAdO2l6p5 — Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) May 6, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now