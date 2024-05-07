Vice President Shettima’s trip to US-Africa Business Summit hits snag

Vice President Kashim Shettima’s plans to represent President Bola Tinubu at the prestigious 2024 US-Africa Business Summit have been disrupted due to a technical issue with his aircraft.

Shettima was slated to join a distinguished gathering of political and business leaders from Africa, the United States, and beyond at the summit, which is scheduled to take place from May 6 to May 9, 2024. The event promises high-level dialogues, networking sessions, and plenary discussions.

However, a statement released by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Vice President, on Monday, attributed the change in plans to a technical fault with the Vice President’s aircraft.

According to Nkwocha, the Vice President had to heed the advice of the managers of the Presidential Air Fleet.

Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, will now represent President Bola Tinubu at the Summit.

”The Vice President will carry on with other national duties,” the statement read.

”Among the African heads of state expected are President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, President Joao Lourenço of Angola, President Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi of Botswana, President José Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, and Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara of Lesotho.”

”The US-Africa Businesshol Summit aims to foster economic cooperation and explore investment opportunities between the United States and African countries.”

As the summit proceeds without the Vice President’s participation, observers are left wondering about the implications of this unexpected turn of events on Nigeria’s representation and interests at the prestigious gathering.

