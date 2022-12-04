Sports
Senegal out of World Cup as England win to set up France quarter-final
The Teranga Lions of Senegal have crashed out of the FIFA World Cup after losing 3-0 to England in a round of 16 clash on Sunday.
Senegal had reached the stage after finishing in second place in Group A following their victories over Ecuador and hosts Qatar.
It was the end of the road for them at the feet of England, who outplayed the Africans from start to end of the encounter.
Read Also: Mbappe double helps France beat Poland to reach World Cup quarterfinals
Jordan Henderson opened the scoring for England before Harry Kane put them 2-0 up by the end of the first half. Bukayo Saka then added a third in the second half to complete the mission.
The Gareth Southgate men advance to the Quarterfinals where they meet defending champions France, who, earlier in the day, defeated Poland to advance.
With Senegal out, Morocco are the only African team left in the mundial, and they will face Spain in their round of 16 clash on Tuesday.
