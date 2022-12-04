Sports
Mbappe double helps France beat Poland to reach World Cup quarterfinals
Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to help France seal a 3-1 victory over Poland in a World Cup round of 16 encounter on Sunday.
The defending champions continue on their race to retain the title they won in Russia four years ago as they advance to the quarterfinals in Qatar.
In the game, Olivier Giroud opened the scoring just behalf time to become France’s all-time record goalscorer, with 52 international goals.
Read Also: Messi scores as Argentina defeat Australia to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Mbappe who assisted Giroud in the opener then added two goals, first in the 74th minute and later in the 91st minute as France were cruising to victory.
Robert Lewandowski converted a late penalty to score a consolation for Poland and increased his World Cup goal tally to two.
France are now in the quarterfinals where they face the winners of the other round of 16 tie between England and Senegal billed for later on Sunday night.
