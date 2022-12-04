Mbappe double helps France beat Poland to reach World Cup quarterfinals

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to help France seal a 3-1 victory over Poland in a World Cup round of 16 encounter on Sunday.

The defending champions continue on their race to retain the title they won in Russia four years ago as they advance to the quarterfinals in Qatar.

In the game, Olivier Giroud opened the scoring just behalf time to become France’s all-time record goalscorer, with 52 international goals.

Read Also: Messi scores as Argentina defeat Australia to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Mbappe who assisted Giroud in the opener then added two goals, first in the 74th minute and later in the 91st minute as France were cruising to victory.

Robert Lewandowski converted a late penalty to score a consolation for Poland and increased his World Cup goal tally to two.

France are now in the quarterfinals where they face the winners of the other round of 16 tie between England and Senegal billed for later on Sunday night.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now