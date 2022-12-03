Sports
Messi scores as Argentina defeat Australia to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Lionel Messi scored to see Argentina defeat Australia in a World Cup round of 16 clash on Saturday night.
Messi, who opened the scoring in the 35th minute, helped his country reach the quarterfinals of the tournament holding in Qatar.
Argentina sealed a 2-1 win over the Socceroos to set up a last-eight clash with Netherlands, who had defeated USA earlier in the day.
Read Also: Netherlands beat USA to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Julian Álvarez doubled the lead for Argentina early in the second half before Australia pulled one back in the 77th minute through a Fernández own goal.
The game was Messi’s 1000th career game, and the 35-year-old was making his 119th appearance for his country.
Argentina will now play the Netherlands on Friday for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.
