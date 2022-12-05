Sports
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup Quarters
Croatia came from behind to seal a World Cup round of 16 victory over Japan as they went on to win a thrilling penalty shootout on Monday evening.
Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero, saving three penalties in the shootout for his side to win 3-1 on the exercise.
Livakovic kept out the first two efforts before stopping Maya Yoshida’s kick, then Mario Pasalic converted the vital effort to take his side through.
Read Also: Senegal out of World Cup as England win to set up France quarter-final
The normal time had ended 1-1 after Ivan Perisic scored in the 54th minute to level following Daizen Maeda’s opener for Japan in the first half.
Croatia, who were beaten in the final by France four years ago in Russia, will face Brazil or South Korea in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Brazil will face South Korea in the other round of 16 clash billed for Monday.
