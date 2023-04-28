Simon Ekpa petitions UN, US, EU, ICC, insists 1914 amalgamation terms of Nigeria has expired

Self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa, has petitioned the United Nations, the United States of America, the European Union and the International Criminal Court, calling on the international bodies to adhere to the expiration of 1914 Nigeria’s amalgamation.

In the 7-paged petition he filed on Friday, the Finland-based leader of the IPOB Auto-Pilot group, said going by the terms of the Amalgamation treaty, the Nigerian state has ceased to exist and on that basis, such existence should be renegotiated.

Accordingly, the Biafran agitator called on the international communities to allow the South-East region to exit Nigeria peacefully since the union had expired.

Ekpa who lamented the continued political exclusion, economic neglect and other injustices being experienced by the Igbos in Nigeria, said the Igbos have made up their minds to leave Nigeria at all cost.

“We wish to inform you that the Fedrick Lugard amalgamation of the Southern and Northern protectorates into one Nigeria, which took place in 1914 to last 100 years, has expired,” the petition reads.

“The Amalgamation agreement having expired, we, the indigenous people of Biafra (Biafra Republic Government In-Exile), wish to peacefully and bloodlessly exit from Nigeria to restore our independent sovereign state of Biafra because of the gross injustice, human rights abuses, tribal supremacy, fanaticism, ethnocentrism and class bigotry, that have bedevilled Nigeria. The indigenous people of Biafra are determined to exit Nigeria,” the petition said.

