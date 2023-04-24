Simon Ekpa tells Gowon to stay away from South-East, warns Abia Gov-elect, Otti

Self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafran Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, has warned former military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon to stay away from any part of the South-East as he is not welcomed there.

The elder statesman who was to be part of an earlier scheduled post-inauguration prayer for Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti, but had withdrawn from the proposed event due to criticisms that followed due to his perceived role in the Nigerian civil war.

However, while reacting to the proposed visit of Gowon to the state in a statement on Monday, the controversial Biafra agitator and founder of IPOB Auto-Pilot said the former leader and his prayers were not needed in the region.

“Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) is the big evil tree, and we, the present generation of Biafrans, are the axes that have been sharpened to cut him down. Gowon dug a pit for Biafrans, but we survived it.

“Gowon’s evil feet will never march on Biafran soil again. He will be alive, and Biafra will be actualized before his sad eyes because Biafra is coming very soon.

“Yakubu Gowon, the prayer of the wicked is an abomination in the sight of God. Who are you coming to pray to in Biafraland?

“A holy man, an evil man or a born-again Christian? The name of God should not come out of a bad heart.”

He also had some words of warning for Otti against starting his reign on a wrong footing and antagonizing the Biafran Republic.

“Hon. Alex Otti, we warn you to be careful about antagonizing Biafrans. It is surprising that even before your swearing-in ceremony, you are already bringing in enemies of Biafra into Biafraland.

“It seems that you want to start your administration on the wrong foot with the little time you have as a Governor under Nigeria State before Biafra emerges as a nation. Therefore, know now that our searchlight is on you,” he warned.

