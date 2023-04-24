President-elect, Tinubu, returns to Nigeria

The president-Elect, Bola Tinubu on Monday returned to Nigeria after spending some time outside the country.

Tinubu had left Nigeria soon after he was announced as winner of the 2023 presidential election to spend some time in France.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 3:00 p.m. and was welcomed by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other supporters.

He is expected to meet the APC leaders and other stakeholders and intensify preparations for his inauguration on May 29.

The president-elect will also meet the party leaders on the zoning of the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives in the coming days.

