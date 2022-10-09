Buhari mourns victims of Anambra boat mishap, orders enforcement of safety protocols

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of 76 passengers in a boat accident in Anambra State.

A boat carrying 85 passengers, including traders and other persons escaping from flooded areas capsized in the Ogbaru area of the state on Friday.

Nine persons were rescued from the sinking boat.

Following the incident, the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have embarked on rescue and recovery missions at the scene.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president directed emergency agencies to ensure that all the passengers are brought out from the water.

Buhari also directed the relevant agencies of government to ensure total compliance with safety protocols by boat operators to prevent future occurrence of this incident.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for everyone’s safety, as well as the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now