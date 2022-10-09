Eight die in Plateau auto crash

At least eight persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along Lamingo road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday evening.

The Public Education of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Peter Langsan, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Jos, said two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus and a Honda Pilot jeep were involved in the accident.

He blamed the accident on reckless driving.

Two persons, according to him, were severely injured in the crash.

Langsan said: “The crash involved two vehicles with 10 persons onboard, out of which eight including three males, four females, and one minor died while two others sustained injuries.

“The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.

“The unfortunate incident happened as a result of excessive speed by one of the drivers, which led to loss of control and eventual head-on collision by the two vehicles.”

