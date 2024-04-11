JUNIOR POPE: AGN suspends shooting of movies in riverine areas, bans boat riding

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has suspended the shooting of movies in riverine areas and boat riding following the death of popular Nollywood actor Junior Pope.

The AGN in a statement released by its President, Emeka Rollas, also barred all actors from featuring in any movie produced by Adamma Luke.

It was gathered that Adamma is the producer of the movie that actor Junior Pope was featuring in before his untimely death.

The movie maker has been suspended for failing to adhere to safety measures while shooting her movie in a riverine area.

Jnr Pope and four other crew members were riding on a boat leaving the movie location when they were involved in an accident on Wednesday, April 10, which claimed their lives.

The AGN has thus ordered that all films that involve riverine areas and boat riding is hereby suspended immediately.

“No shoot on all locations nationwide on Thursday 11th April 2024.

“The film titled ‘Another Side of Life’ is suspended indefinitely.

“No actor is allowed to work with Adanma Luke as a producer till further notice,” the AGN noted in the statement.

