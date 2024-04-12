Korra Obidi suffers acid, knife attack in the UK, assailant on the run

Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has informed that she suffered an acid and knife attack in the UK whilst she was in the middle of a livestream.

The mother of two who shared her ordeal in a video posted on her Instagram page said that she was attacked by a black woman who is now on the run.

Korra who also used the medium to ask for information that might lead to the suspect’s arrest revealed that she was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after the attack.

The dancer wrote; “Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK in the middle of a live stream.

“There’s been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call.

“If you have any information as to the attacker, black female. 5 foot. please forward to [email protected].” Korra added in her post.

