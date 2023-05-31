Sani dares El-Rufai to declare assets publicly

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the Senate, Shehu Sani, has dared immediate past governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to publicly declare his assets if he claims not to have stolen public funds in his eight years in office.

Sani who spoke on the backdrop of El-Rufai’s challenge to past governors to swear with the Holy Quran that they did not steal government money, said the former governor should take the bull by the horn and declare his own asset since he claimed he never stole from the state coffers.

Sani who dropped the challenge on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, also mocked El-Rufai, saying the erstwhile governor is now back to ‘blogging on Twitter’.

“Mr El-Rufai, retired Governor now back to ‘blogging on Twitter’ while waiting for political appointment from Tinubu, after working for Amaechi and surreptitiously dropping negative stories and made negative stories about Tinubu.

Read also: Shehu Sani mocks Wike, says gov’s invite to Tinubu for projects commissioning a ‘mark of desperation’

“You left a huge debt profile for our Children and grand Children in Kaduna State to pay AND YOU claimed that you NEVER STOLE from the coffers of Kaduna State.

“One of your stooge even claimed that you are poorer now. I dare you to make public your assets by publishing the content of the form you submitted at the Code of Conduct Bureau, both the one of 2015 and that of 2023.

“I will get back to you after you have done this.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now