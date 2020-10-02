Taraba govt approves reopening of tertiary institutions | Ripples Nigeria

The Taraba State government on Friday approved the reopening of all tertiary institutions in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Mr. Danjuma Adamu, who disclosed this at a news conference in Jalingo, said the institutions would reopen at the end of October.

He, however, said the College of Agriculture, Jalingo; School of Health Technology, Takum and the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Jalingo; were not affected by the directive.

The government’s directive for reopening of the tertiary institutions came exactly two weeks after primary and secondary schools in the state resumed academic activities.

“The actual date for their resumption will be announced soon by the state’s Ministry of Tertiary Education.

“The approval covers the State University, Jalingo, the State Polytechnic, Suntai, College of Education, Zing and all private tertiary institutions in the state.

“This is because they are not under the Ministry of Tertiary Education and the approval for their reopening will come from their various ministries.”

