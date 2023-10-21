Motorcyclist dies in FCT flood

A 31-year-old motorcyclist, Yakubu Lucky, was swept away by flood at Dogongada in Lokogoma District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday.

The Head of Public Affairs for the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nkechi Isa, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said the victim was swept away by flood after a heavy downpour in the area.

She said the deceased defied warnings from local divers in the area and drove through the agency’s barricade.

Isa said: “The downpour yesterday evening in the Federal Capital Territory claimed the life of a 31-year-old motorcyclist, Yakubu Lucky, who drowned after he drove into the pool of water at Dogongada in Lokogoma District of the Territory.

“The deceased, who defied warnings from the local divers stationed at Dogongada by the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), also navigated through the barricade placed by the agency.

“The search and rescue team led by FEMA Director of Forecasting Response and Mitigation, Mrs. Florence Wenegieme, recovered the body earlier today and had been claimed by the family of the deceased from the Asokoro District Hospital where it was deposited.”

