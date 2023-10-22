Police in Benue confirms arrest of four bank robbery suspects

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four suspects who allegedly raided four banks in the Otukpo local council of the state on Friday where over ten people, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP John Adikwu, three policemen, bank staff and customers were killed.

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday night, said the robbers were arrested by a Joint Security Force team comprising officers of the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigerian Armed Forces, amongst others, along the Otukpo-Taraku road, Benue State on Saturday afternoon.

A police source who did not want his name mentioned as he did not have the authority to speak on the arrest, however, shared images of the arrested suspects on social media with the post:

“Four armed robbers have been arrested by Joint Security Forces along Otukpo-Taraku road, Benue State on Saturday. The robbers are part of those armed robbers who attacked banks and a police station at Otukpo, Benue State yesterday.”

Anene however, cautioned journalists to await the outcome of investigations by the police before she would make a comprehensive statement.

“Please let’s allow them to finish their investigation and report before we make an encompassing statement,” she said in an SMS message sent to journalists.

Before the arrest of the four new suspects, the police had claimed killing two of the robbers when they ran into an ambush set up by the task force along the Otukpo-Taraku road.

