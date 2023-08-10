Benue gets new commissioner of police

Mr. Bartholomew Onyeka has assumed office as the new Commissioner of Police in Benue State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Makurdi.

He took over from Mr. Julius Okoro who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The statement read: “CP Onyeka joined the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“He has served in various states across the country in operational, administrative and investigative capacities.

“He was also a former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Administration, Abia Command; Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration (DCPA), Imo Command; DCPA, Zamfara Command and DCPA, Zone 1 Kano State.

“Mr. Onyeka was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police on June 3, 2021 and posted as CP In-Charge Force Communication, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“He served as Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command from November 4, 2021 to August 2, 2023, before his posting to Benue State.”



