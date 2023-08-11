Fulani group cautions Tinubu, ECOWAS on military intervention, sanctions against Niger

A Fulani group under the aegies of the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria, (KACRAN), has cautioned President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to reconsider its stance on military intervention and economic sanction against Niger Republic following the July 26 coup which ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

The group in a statement on Friday, called for a holistic approach to resolve the crisis in the West African country instead of sending in the military or placing sanctions on the nation which will ultimately affect the poor masses.

In the statement signed by the group’s National President, Hon. Khalil Mohd Bello, noted that though KACRAN is not in support of the coup, it is also against any economic sanction against Niger Republic.

“We are against the coup in Niger Republic and we are also against any military intervention by ECOWAS or European countries for the reason that the said act would create more insecurity in Niger, Nigeria and other countries as this will lead to unnecessary fight between the intervention troops and the Niger Republic army and the civilians who would be deluded by the military under the cover of nationalism to join the fight as volunteers,” the group said.

“The sanction would be more harmful and disastrous to the poor masses of Niger, Nigeria and her other neighbours than on the culprits and their surrogates.

“The use of military force in Niger Republic would also directly affect pastoral occupation in the entire Sahel region as herders cannot freely move in search of animal feeds and water points.

“The action would seriously lead to widespread terrorism as well as proliferation of small and light weapons in the fragile sub saharan countries,” Bello warned.

The group further appealed to the West African countries to review their military threat against Niger Republic and engage in a dialogue to resolve the political and military problems.

