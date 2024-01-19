Death toll in Philippines landslide increases to nine

The death toll from Thursday’s landslide in a mining village of Davao de Oro province in the southern Philippines has increased to nine.

In a social media post on Friday, the municipality of Monkayo said rescuers recovered two more bodies, both women, near the houses buried by the mud and heaps of debris.

Police had confirmed the retrieval of the two women.

The Monkayo Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said one villager was critically injured.

Emergency responders recovered seven bodies, including children a few hours after the incident on Thursday.

The rescue operations resumed on Friday despite the heavy downpours that started on Tuesday.

