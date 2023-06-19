Fact Check
FACT CHECK: Has the CEO of Seaman’s Schnapps relocated the gin’s factory to Anambra?
A post that has gone viral on social media and blogs, claims that the Chief Executive Officer of Seaman’s Schnapps, identified as High Chief Emeka Agbanri, has relocated the factory for production of the popular gin to his hometown in Anambra State.
Multiple Twitter handles published the post, which was also found on Nairaland.
VERDICT: False!
VERIFICATION
First, Ripples Nigeria found that Seaman’s Schnapps is not a company on its own, so it couldn’t have had a CEO. Secondly, Seaman’s Schnapps is produced and marketed by Grand Oak Limited, whose Chairman is Mr Ola Rosiji.
Chief Emeka Agbanari, on the other hand, is the Chairman of Seaman Group, a conglomerate of companies in majorly oil & Gas, and construction. Companies in the Seaman Group include Seaman Ventures Nigeria Limited, Seaman Liquid Nigeria, Ltd, Bond Network Services Ltd., Seaman Mining and Construction Ltd, Liquid Sea Technology Services Ltd., Sea Bond Technology Services Ltd, and Seaman Agro-industry Ltd.
CONCLUSION
Chief Emeka Agbanari is not the owner of Seaman’s Schnapps, he couldn’t have moved the company. Therefore, the claim is false.
