Fact Check
FACT CHECK: Does Edo State generate N3m monthly as claimed by Twitter user?
CLAIM: A Twitter user, Qudus Akanbi (@EleyiLagos) claimed that Edo State generates a paltry three million naira monthly.
VERDICT: False!
FULL TEXT
The tweep who made a critical post about the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, stated that the governor did not join other governors to meet President Bola Tinubu. He added that the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, was the only 1st class Oba that did not attend a recent meeting between first class traditional rulers and the President. He concluded his post with the claim that “this same Edo state Generate 3m in a month.”
READ ALSO:FACT CHECK: Did all presidential candidates promise to remove fuel subsidy as claimed by Sanwo-Olu?
VERIFICATION
Going through pictures of the President’s meeting with the Nigerian Governors Forum, it was observed that Obaseki was absent, but his deputy represented the state at the meeting with Tinubu. And according to media reports, the Oba of Benin was truly absent, although he had a representative at the meeting.
However, it is not true that Edo generates N3 million. Data from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Edo generates between two to four billion Naira monthly as internally generated revenue.
However, it is likely that the tweep was referring to the IGR of local government area councils in the state. The state government claimed in March 2023 that all 18 local government areas in the state generated N3 million. The government made the claim while threatening to probe the Heads of Local Government Administration in the state.
CONCLUSION
The claim that Edo State generates N3m as monthly IGR is false.
By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká:
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...