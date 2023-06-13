FACT CHECK: Does Edo State generate N3m monthly as claimed by Twitter user?

CLAIM: A Twitter user, Qudus Akanbi (@EleyiLagos) claimed that Edo State generates a paltry three million naira monthly.

VERDICT: False!

FULL TEXT

The tweep who made a critical post about the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, stated that the governor did not join other governors to meet President Bola Tinubu. He added that the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, was the only 1st class Oba that did not attend a recent meeting between first class traditional rulers and the President. He concluded his post with the claim that “this same Edo state Generate 3m in a month.”

VERIFICATION

Going through pictures of the President’s meeting with the Nigerian Governors Forum, it was observed that Obaseki was absent, but his deputy represented the state at the meeting with Tinubu. And according to media reports, the Oba of Benin was truly absent, although he had a representative at the meeting.

However, it is not true that Edo generates N3 million. Data from the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Edo generates between two to four billion Naira monthly as internally generated revenue.

However, it is likely that the tweep was referring to the IGR of local government area councils in the state. The state government claimed in March 2023 that all 18 local government areas in the state generated N3 million. The government made the claim while threatening to probe the Heads of Local Government Administration in the state.

CONCLUSION

The claim that Edo State generates N3m as monthly IGR is false.

By Olúwatóbi Ọdé̩yínká:

