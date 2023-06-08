FACT-CHECK: Did Tinubu promise UDUS graduates free jobs?

CLAIM:A whatsapp post shared severally claimed President Bola Tinubu promised to offer jobs to graduates of Usmanu Danfodiyo University (UDUS) Sokoto.

“FREE JOB TO UDUS GRADUATES. PRESIDENT SAID YOUTH HAVE SUFFERED IN USMANU DANFODIYO UNIVERSITY” the post reads

VERDICT: False!

FULL TEXT

A graphic shared on WhatsApp statuses claims that the newly inaugurated President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu said that the youths have suffered in Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto and as a result and reward, there is free job for the UDUS graduates.

President Ahmed Tinubu was inaugurated on May 29, 2023 to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as the 5th elected president since 1999.

Some hours to his inauguration, President Tinubu’s first announcement was the abolition of the fuel subsidy which caused an upheaval in the country.

Following his 3rd day in office, a claim among others was trending on WhatsApp statuses that he promises jobs for UDUS graduates.

VERIFICATION

Findings by Ripples Nigeria show that the claim is FALSE. No reputable news outlet reported the claim.

Reverse Image Search also showed similar images that have been created by the same watermark. The watermark reads, “breakyourownnews.com.”

Further checks on the website “breakyourownnews.com, revealed that it is a website where users can put up fake news for destructive purposes. Therein, a user can create his/her own headline and break any news.

The website reads: “The Breaking News Generator- Today’s top story… you! Or, whatever you want. Add your pic, write the headline and we’ll go live to the scene. Sort of.

“This app is intended for fun, humor and parody – be careful what you make and how it may be shared. You should avoid making things which are unlawful, defamatory or likely to cause distress. Have fun and be kind!”

CONCLUSION

The claim that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Promised UDUS Graduates Free Jobs is FALSE and MISLEADING.

By Dauda Musbau

