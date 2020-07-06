ALLEGED N2.2BN FRAUD: Court adjourns Fayose’s trial as EFCC witness fails to show up

The trial of immesyiate past Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, failed to go on as scheduled on Monday (today) due to the absence of a prosecution witness.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is prosecuting Fayose over alleged N2.2 billion fraud before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Fayose was in court today but the trial could not go on as the counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs told the trial judge that the prosecution witness, who was supposed to testify, was not available.

Jacob’s said that the witness told him that “one of his family members was being quarantined in an Isolation centre,” over COVID-19 pandemic.

He, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment.

Fayose’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, did not oppose the request for an adjournment.

Consequently, Justice Aneke adjourned the matter to October 20, 2020, for the continuation of the trial.

When the court sat on the matter on March 5, 2020, the EFCC called its fifth witness.

The fifth witness, Johnson Abidakun, a banker, who worked as Head of Operations at the Ado Ekiti Branch of Zenith Bank, told the court that the bank moved the sum of N200 million from Fayose’s home sometime in April 2016.

