Police arrests UNIPORT student for alleged murder of girlfriend

Police operatives in Rivers have arrested a student of the University of Port Harcourt, Okoligwe Damian, for the alleged murder of his girlfriend.

The deceased, Justina Nkang, was found dead in the suspect’s home after a four-day intensive search by friends and relatives.

She was a 300-level student of Biochemistry at the university before her death.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, who paraded the suspect before journalists on Thursday in Port Harcourt, said his neighbour called the attention of the police when he observed a foul smell oozing from the apartment.

“When police operatives arrived at the home, the door was forced open and the dismembered remains of the 20-year-old were discovered in a Ghana-must-go bag,” the CP added.

The suspect, a 400-level student of Petrochemical Engineering at the university, however, told journalists he was unaware of his girlfriend’s death.

He said: “I slept in the parlour while she slept in the room and when I woke up I found her dead,” he stated.

