New Year: Tinubu to address Nigerians Monday

President Bola Tinubu will make his maiden New Year Day address to Nigerians on Monday.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The nationwide address will begin at 7:00 a.m.

Tinubu, who took over power from former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, will clock 217 days in office on Monday.

The statement read: “Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.”

