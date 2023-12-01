NGX: Ikeja Hotel, Neimeth among top gainers as investors make N30bn

Investors in the Nigerian equities market pocketed N30 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the rise in market capitalization to billion to N39.082 trillion from N39.052 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) was up by 54.6 basis points to rise from 71,365.25 to 71,419.87 on Friday.

The market turnover, however, decreased to N10.22 billion from N10.24 billion.

In today’s trading, 36 stocks advanced, 26 declined and 53 others remained unchanged in 5640 deals.

Ikeja Hotel, Neimeth Pharmaceutical, and Unity Bank led other gainers with 10% growth each to close at N4.62, N1.87, and N1.54 from their previous prices of N4.60, N1.70, and N1.40 respectively

Omatek Ventures, Thomas Wyatt, and UPDC REIT completed the list of gainers with 9.86%, 9.65%, and 8.54% rise in share prices.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria led the decliners as it shed 10% off its share price to close at N1.26 from the previous N1.40 per share.

UAC Nigeria, McNichols, and Cadbury Nigeria with 9.76%, 9.64%, and 7.49% drop in share prices are other major losers in today’s trading.

Universal Insurance traded 44.079 million shares valued at N17.7 million in 79 deals.

Jaiz Bank followed with 35.394 million shares worth N53.5 million traded by shareholders in 203 deals.

Access Bank Holdings traded 23.903 million shares valued at N430.2 million in 286 deals to complete the top three in the volume of traded shares category.

For value of traded shares, Dangote Cement led with N5.28 billion shares traded in 85 deals followed by Seplat with N1.73 billion in 58 deals and Access Corp with N430 million in 286 deals.



By: Babajide Okeowo

