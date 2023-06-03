News
‘My heart goes out to victims’ families,’ Tinubu commiserates with India over train accident
President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, over the killing of several people in one of the country’s worst train accidents in recent history.
At least 280 passengers died in a collision between two trains in Balasore in the Indian state of Odisha on Friday.
Over 900 other passengers were injured in the incident.
In a statement on his Twitter handle on Saturday, the president commiserated with the Indian government and families of the victims of the unfortunate incident.
READ ALSO: Over 261 confirmed dead in India’s worst train accident
He wrote: “My heart goes to the families of those affected in the unfortunate and heartrending train crash in the Indian state of Odisha.
“We stand with India in brotherhood at this difficult time. The magnitude of the crash and the high casualty figure call for global support for India to adequately respond to this calamitous accident.
“I send my deepest sympathy and condolences to His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of India, and the families of those trapped in the crash.”
