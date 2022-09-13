News
Ondo govt bans night clubbing, restricts Okada operations
The Ondo State government banned night clubbing in the 18 local government areas of the state.
The government also restricted operations of commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada in a bid to check growing cases of Kidnapping and other crimes in rue state.
In a statement issued by Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Governor, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, the motorcyclists will operate from 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. while nightclubs are to close at 12:00 a.m.
He said the order would be strictly enforced by security agents in the state.
READ ALSO: Police arrests prophetess for alleged multiple acts of fraud in Ogun
Adeleye said: “Law enforcement agencies are to resume enforcement on the ban on motorcycle operations outside 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Night Club activities beyond 12 midnight, use of vehicles with tinted glasses without permit, unregistered vehicles, use of sticker number plates in lieu of car dealership approved stickers.
“Accordingly, all Security Agencies are hereby enjoined to impound all such motorcycles and vehicles while the owners or riders would be prosecuted.”
