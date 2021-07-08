AIB releases final reports on Air Peace, Chanchangi, Med-View, other air mishaps

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has released the final reports on eight air mishaps in the country.

The AIB Commissioner, Akin Olateru, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said the reports covered seven serious air crashes and one accident that occurred between 2010 and 2019.

He said the bureau had released a total of 67 reports and 220 safety recommendations since its creation in 2007.

He added that 48 out of the reports and 139 safety recommendations were made during the present administration.

Olateru said: “As at July 8, 2021, eight reports are being released with a total of nine safety recommendations addressed to the regulatory body, the affected airlines and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) among others.”

The commissioner, however, said there were international dimensions to two of the reports, saying a Turkish Airlines owned aircraft was involved in one of the accidents and the other was an Arik Air incident that occurred in Accra, Ghana.

He said: “One of the reports is on the serious incident involving a B737-500 aircraft operated by Air Peace Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-BRN, which occurred at Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State, on June 22, 2019.

“Other reports are the serious incident involving HS-125-700A aircraft operated by Associated Aviation Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-BEX, which occurred at Benin Airport, Edo State, Nigeria on July 10, 2011.

“Report on the serious incident involving a B737-200 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BIF owned and operated by Chanchangi Airlines, which occurred at Kaduna Airport, Runway 05, Kaduna State, Nigeria on August 20, 2010.

“Report on the serious incident involving a Bombardier DHC-8-Q400 aircraft owned and operated by Arik Air Nigeria Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-BKX which occurred enroute Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana on March 6, 2018.

“Report on the serious incident involving a Boeing 737- 500 aircraft operated by Med-View Airline with nationality and registration marks 5N-BQM, which occurred at FL320 enroute Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on July 23, 2019.

“Report on the accident involving a Hawker Siddeley HS-125-800 XP aircraft owned and operated by SWAT Technology Limited with nationality and registration marks N497AG, which occurred on Runway 21, Port-Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State, on June 11, 2015.”

Olateru said the report also covered the serious incident involving an Airbus 330-343 aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines Inc. with nationality and registration marks TC-LOL, which happened at Port Harcourt Intl. Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State, Nigeria on December 31, 2019.

“The last report was on the serious incident involving Boeing 737- 300 aircraft owned and operated by Air Peace Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUK which occurred at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos on May 15, 2019.”

