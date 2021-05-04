 Amotekun evicts another 137 northerners from Ondo forest | Ripples Nigeria
Amotekun evicts another 137 northerners from Ondo forest

Ondo State security outfit, codenamed Amotekun has evicted no fewer than 137 northerners from the state’s forest reserves.

According to Amotekun, the strangers were occupyong the Elegbeka forest reserves along Ifon-Owo road of the state.

The security unit had also arrested and evicted 42 fulani men whose arrival in an Ondo community last week heightened anxiety among residents amid the worsening security situation across the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the outfit was committed to ensure that all the illegal forest occupants would be escorted out of the state.

“We got an Intelligence report that very many people bombarded Elegbeka–Ifon area in the state,” he said

“We moved in and questioned the majority of them and they said they were from the northern part of the country

“We asked for their mission they were not able to give us a clear cut of what they are here for.

READ ALSO: Amotekun seizes 100 cows for grazing on highway in Ondo

“We brought some of them and their sponsors here to the headquarters (of Amotekun in Akure) for proper investigation.

“We profiled them and we found out that they were conniving with some persons in Ose to be given space for settlement in the government’s forest reserve which makes them illegal occupants in the forests reserve.

“We are sending them back to where they claimed they came from,” the Chairman added.

Ripples Nigeria had reported the incidence involving the 42 Fulani men arrested and evicted from Ondo over the weekend.

The visitors were reportedly brought into the town in a truck and dumped in front of the Okitipupa Army Barracks at about 10:00p.m last Thursday.

“We are not leaving anything untouched and we have ensured that our intelligence unit had covered the entire state and we’ll alert the public on any wrong move,” Adeleye said at the time.

