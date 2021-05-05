10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Buhari plans to cut salaries of civil servants

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed has revealed plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to cut the salaries of federal civil servants. Read more

2. Give account of N10trn security allocation, PDP challenges Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again been challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to give an account of the N10.02 trillion allegedly spent on security by the ruling party. Read more

3. Nigerian govt duplicated 316 projects worth N39.5bn in 2021 budget —Report

The federal government has been called out to explain why 316 duplicated capital projects totaling N39.5 billion were included in the 2021 budget and approved. Read more

4. Disgruntled elements setting the stage for military coup, Buhari’s aide, Adesina, echoes DSS

Femi Adesina, the Special Asistant to Preaident Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity has claimed that disgruntled Nigerians are setting the stage to “compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership”. Read more

5. Senate gives CCT Chairman, Umar, two weeks to respond to petition on assault

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar has been given two weeks by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to respond to a petition against him on an alleged assault of a security guard, Clement Sargwak, at the Banez Plaza in Abuja on March 29. Read more

6. State govts responsible for prosecution of bandits, not FG —Lai

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday, has stated that the Federal Government was not responsible for the prosecution of suspected bandits. Read more

7. Embattled Pantami announces extension of NIN registration

The embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has announced the extension of the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise till June 30, 2021. Read more

8. Amotekun evicts another 137 northerners from Ondo forest

Ondo State security outfit codenamed Amotekun has evicted no fewer than 137 northerners from the state’s forest reserves. Read more

9. Budget office DG calls for regional govt to reduce recurrent expenditure

The director-general of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, has lamented that the federal government of Nigeria spends 75 per cent of its yearly budget on salaries and other expenses. Read more

10. Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final

Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. Read more

