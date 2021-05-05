10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 5, 2021
1. Buhari plans to cut salaries of civil servants
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed has revealed plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to cut the salaries of federal civil servants. Read more
2. Give account of N10trn security allocation, PDP challenges Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has once again been challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to give an account of the N10.02 trillion allegedly spent on security by the ruling party. Read more
3. Nigerian govt duplicated 316 projects worth N39.5bn in 2021 budget —Report
The federal government has been called out to explain why 316 duplicated capital projects totaling N39.5 billion were included in the 2021 budget and approved. Read more
4. Disgruntled elements setting the stage for military coup, Buhari’s aide, Adesina, echoes DSS
Femi Adesina, the Special Asistant to Preaident Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity has claimed that disgruntled Nigerians are setting the stage to “compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership”. Read more
5. Senate gives CCT Chairman, Umar, two weeks to respond to petition on assault
The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar has been given two weeks by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to respond to a petition against him on an alleged assault of a security guard, Clement Sargwak, at the Banez Plaza in Abuja on March 29. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021
6. State govts responsible for prosecution of bandits, not FG —Lai
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday, has stated that the Federal Government was not responsible for the prosecution of suspected bandits. Read more
7. Embattled Pantami announces extension of NIN registration
The embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has announced the extension of the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise till June 30, 2021. Read more
8. Amotekun evicts another 137 northerners from Ondo forest
Ondo State security outfit codenamed Amotekun has evicted no fewer than 137 northerners from the state’s forest reserves. Read more
9. Budget office DG calls for regional govt to reduce recurrent expenditure
The director-general of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, has lamented that the federal government of Nigeria spends 75 per cent of its yearly budget on salaries and other expenses. Read more
10. Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Fans to watch Europa League final live in stadium
European football ruling body UEFA, on Monday, said the final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month could...
Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Latest Tech News
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...