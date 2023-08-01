Kanu’s lawyer accuses Simon Ekpa of working for Nigerian govt

Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, one of the lawyers to detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa, of working for the Nigerian government to cause unrest in the South-East region and relocate the realisation of the Biafran Republic.

Ejiofor who made the allegations on Monday after a visit to Kanu at the detention centre of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abuja, said the detained IPOB leader was aware that the Finland-based Biafran agitator was “hired and fully bankrolled by the Nigerian government”.

According to Ejiofor, Kanu, apart from denouncing Ekpa and his activities on several occasions, had, in a handwritten letter, warned against the continued enforcement of the cancelled sit-at-home order.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had, on different occasions, denounced Simon Ekpa and his divisive activities which are geared towards destabilizing the South-East. In the letter he wrote to Simon, Kanu said that whoever still goes about to observe any unauthorised sit-at-home directive should know that he or she is working for the Nigerian Government to destroy our once peaceful land,” the lawyer posted on his Twitter handle.

“Kanu was very emphatic that Simon Ekpa is procured and fully bankrolled by the Nigerian Government for the purpose of causing unrest in our region.

“Kanu also directed his followers and the people of the South-East to check records of freedom fighters across the world and tell or identify anybody, if any, whose style of liberating his or her people, was to impose economic hardship and unimaginable terror on the same people.

“Kanu observed that the evil activities of these marauders, which have no connection with freedom fighting, also extends to perpetration of all forms of violent crimes in our region, which include but are not limited to kidnapping and killings.”

