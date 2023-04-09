Owo Attack: Worshippers congregate 10 months after, as cleric criticizes govt

In St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, where terrorists brutally murdered 41 worshipers and injured another 41 last year, the church reopened for Easter service this weekend under strict security.

Members from the Nigerian Police Force, military personnel, hunters, and the security division of the church known as Men of Order and Discipline supplied security (MOD) were on duty around the vicinity.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that on June 5, 2022, suspected terrorists assaulted the church during morning Sunday service, killing 41 parishioners and injuring others.

While speaking to the audience, Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Bishop Jude Arogundade, bemoaned the Nigerian government’s inability to stop the ongoing murder crimes across the country.

Arogundade criticized the government for failing to uphold its fundamental duty to protect people’s lives and property, as he also expressed outrage over the attack on the church last year.

The preacher continued by saying that the government had also not expressed regret to Nigerians for the unjustified attack that had killed people and injured innocent worshipers.

He said: “We have to call ourselves back to the greater understanding of what is happening in our society today.

“I have never seen a nation so comfortable watching the killings of its citizens on daily basis in hundreds and nothing has been done for the past 15years.

“It doesn’t happen in other places I don’t know why the government. refuse to apologize to the citizens they failed. A government which failed or cannot protect its citizens is not worthy to be called a government.

“I wish to say this without fear of anyone that the government of this country has failed us and you press men should record me very well, they have failed in the area of protecting the lives and properties of the people.

“Almost on daily basis we hear people being killed in their tens and hundreds, many people have even forgotten what happened in this church ten months ago, because many more have happened without the world paying attention.

“The government must wake up and show strength and courage and make sure those who carried out the evil attack that took place in this church and the evil going around our country are brought to book and punished accordingly.”

