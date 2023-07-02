Ex-Gov Yerima urges Tinubu to dialogue with bandits, Boko Haram fighters

The former Zamfara State Governor, Sani Yerima, on Saturday, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dialogue with bandits and Boko Haram insurgents terrorising the Northern part of the country.

Yerima, who made the call in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, appealed to the president to follow the example of late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who negotiated with militants in the Niger Delta in a bid to bring peace to the region in 2007.

READ ALSO:Gov Lawal alleges Matawalle left about N4m in Zamfara account

He said: “I am advising President Tinubu and the government to, first of all, find time to sit with these bandits, just like late President Yar’Adua sat with Niger Delta militants in the past. Because a majority of them are Nigerians, even though there are some foreigners among them.

“But Nigerians among them can be convinced as the Niger Delta militants were convinced and empowered to stop.

“If that fails, then the government can use force on them wherever they are.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now