News
Ex-Niger Delta militants to protest in Abuja over unpaid stipends
A group of ex-Niger Delta agitators are currently perfecting plans to stage a protest in Abuja over the stoppage of their stipends.
Reports stated that hundreds of the former militants moved into the Federal Capital Territory on Sunday night in preparation for the protests over the stoppage of their N65,000 stipends on the orders of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty, Maj-Gen Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd.).
It was revealed that the agitators planned to hit major streets in the FCT from Tuesday to stage the protests.
READ ALSO:Militants suspend planned attack on Niger Delta gas pipelines
“The former agitators are said to have vowed to occupy the nation’s capital for a long term protest if the government does not replace Ndiomu with a Niger Deltan who understands the plight of the people of the region, especially the ex-agitators.
It was learnt that part of their demands include the immediate suspension of the planned cooperatives by the PAP and restoration of the training programmes, both academic and non-academic.
