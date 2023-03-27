News
Gombe tops states with ease of doing business, South-West rated poorly
The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has named the state with the friendliest environment for business in Nigeria.
PEBEC was created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria and make the country a progressively easier place to start and grow a business.
The council releases a Subnational Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) statement annually in March to help investors discover the states that offer a better business friendly and secure environment, infrastructure, skills and labour, as well as economic opportunity.
According to the statement obtained on Monday, the states’ business friendly metric is pegged against 10-point scale.
Read also:Gov Inuwa Yahaya wins Gombe election
Gombe was rated as the best state to do business with 7.15 point, Jigawa state was next with 6.79, while Sokoto state claimed the third spot with a score of 6.88 score.
On a regional level, Gombe state topped the states in the North-East, Jigawa state led the North-West and Anambra state, with 6.19 points, was first in the South-East.
Plateau state scored 5.8 to head the states in the North-Central, Ekiti state scored 5.79 to top the states in the South-West and Rivers state topped the South-South region with 5.76.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...