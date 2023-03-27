Gombe tops states with ease of doing business, South-West rated poorly

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has named the state with the friendliest environment for business in Nigeria.

PEBEC was created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria and make the country a progressively easier place to start and grow a business.

The council releases a Subnational Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) statement annually in March to help investors discover the states that offer a better business friendly and secure environment, infrastructure, skills and labour, as well as economic opportunity.

According to the statement obtained on Monday, the states’ business friendly metric is pegged against 10-point scale.

Gombe was rated as the best state to do business with 7.15 point, Jigawa state was next with 6.79, while Sokoto state claimed the third spot with a score of 6.88 score.

On a regional level, Gombe state topped the states in the North-East, Jigawa state led the North-West and Anambra state, with 6.19 points, was first in the South-East.

Plateau state scored 5.8 to head the states in the North-Central, Ekiti state scored 5.79 to top the states in the South-West and Rivers state topped the South-South region with 5.76.

