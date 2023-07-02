SERAP asks Tinubu to make public spending from N400bn subsidy savings

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Sunday challenged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to publish how the N400 billion saved by the Federal Government following the removal of fuel subsidy was spent.

In the letter dated July 1, 2023, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Your government has a legal responsibility to ensure that the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol are spent solely for the benefit of the 137 million poor Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the removal.

“Prevention of corruption in the spending of savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol and preventing and addressing the challenges caused by the removal are serious and legitimate public interests.”

Nigerians, according to SERAP, deserved to know how the savings were spent.

It charged the president to promote transparency, accountability, and reduce the risks of corruption in the spending of the funds by publishing the details on the spending of the savings.

The letter read: “SERAP is concerned that the savings from subsidy removal may be embezzled, misappropriated, or diverted into private pockets.”

“Opacity in the spending of the savings from subsidy removal would have negative impacts on the fundamental interests of the citizens and the public interest.”

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”

