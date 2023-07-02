Flood: FCTA to demolish police station, buildings in Trademore Estate

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) will demolish all structures on waterways at Trademore Estate and other areas in the nation’s capital over flood.

At least 116 buildings were submerged by flood at the estate in the Lugbe area of the city following a heavy downpour on June 23.

The incident forced the FCTA to declare the estate a disaster area last week.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Ahmed, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

He said some structures are preventing water from flowing through its natural course in the city.

Ahmed said: “People are clamouring that we act quickly and take tough decisions to save lives, and this is what we must do. We cannot act as though we don’t see this man-made problem caused by those who violate the Abuja master plan.

“Buildings in Trademore Estate had been severely marked for demolition. Warnings have been given year after year but the occupants of the estate keep risking their lives and those of others.

“By declaring Trademore a disaster zone, we have told the residents there to evacuate. The area is in a low-line zone which is not safe. Flooding can come at any time. They know this and have been experiencing it over the years.

“We have the police station in Trademore that will be demolished. It will go alongside other buildings. We have engaged the FCT police command and have provided a suitable place for them to operate from and fight crime.”

