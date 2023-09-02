Three dead as bus plunges into river in Ogun

At least three persons were confirmed dead when a bus plunged into Omo River along the Ijebu-Ode-Ore Expressway in Ogun State on Saturday morning.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Abeokuta, said the Sienna space bus was heading to Lagos from Benin when it plunged into the river at 11:55 a.m.Bus plunges into river in Ogun

She added that one passenger was rescued from the water by local divers.

The FRSC spokesperson also revealed that the ill-fated bus had been retrieved from the river.

Okpe said: “Operatives of FRSC Ogbere Outpost have mobilised to the mentioned location where an eyewitness said a Toyota Sienna plunged into the Omo Bridge River

“Concerted efforts of MTD Ogbere Division, Mobile Police from J4, and FRSC Ogbere Outpost could not establish any skid mark nor trace where the vehicle plunged into the Omo River.

“A local diver was sourced from J4 Town and one male adult was rescued and taken to Hope Clinic J4 where he is responding to treatment. Rescue operation still ongoing.”

