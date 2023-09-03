GIG leads employee-focused initiative

In a corporate world often fraught with challenges, GIG Mobility and GIG Logistics have emerged as a beacon of hope for its employees, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to their welfare.

A recent social media conversation has highlighted how the companies are not just weathering the storm of economic adversity but also actively seeking to improve the lives of their workforce.

Lollypeezle, a Twitter user known for speaking out against workplace issues, took to the platform to commend GIG for its exceptional efforts in supporting its employees during tough times.

He revealed that GIG had initially increased staff salaries nationwide in January.

Recall that the recent removal of fuel subsidies had thrown the nation into economic drought with many companies shedding weight and workforce.

According to Lollypeezle, GIG’s action is commendable as it sets good precedent which should be emulated by companies across the nation.

The last time a company threatened their staff after subsidy removal that they should resign, I spoke about it. This time, i have seen good thing and I will talk about it too. I heard that, GIG increased salaries of their staff nationwide in January. After recent subsidy… — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) September 2, 2023

Lollypeezle’s tweet underscored the significance of such employer initiatives, emphasizing that small gestures like these can make a significant difference in employees’ lives.

His admiration for GIG’s actions serves as a testament to the fact that good companies should be celebrated and recognized for their positive contributions.

Onejoblessboy, another Twitter user, chimed in with enthusiasm after hearing about GIG’s employee-centric measures.

His interest in joining the company was piqued by the news, prompting him to inquire if GIG Mobility and Logistics was currently hiring.

🌚 Is GIG Mobility and Logistics hiring? Just learnt they increased salaries for the second time this year. The first increase was in January due to economic hardship and now, because of the hike in fuel price. Some of those who work from the office even enjoy free rides to… — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) September 2, 2023

His curiosity highlights the appeal of companies that prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of their employees.

GIG Mobility and Logistics’ decision to double down on employee support, including salary raises and additional perks, reflects a commitment to maintaining a motivated and content workforce.

